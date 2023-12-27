The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes included, will play the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Hayes against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes' plus-minus this season, in 14:54 per game on the ice, is +1.

Hayes has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hayes has a point in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hayes has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 19 Points 4 9 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

