How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Wednesday NBA slate that includes six compelling contests, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Orlando Magic is a game to watch.
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 18-11
- PHI Record: 20-9
- ORL Stats: 113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- PHI Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (25.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -2.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -145
- PHI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 224.5 points
The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors go on the road to face the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 5-24
- TOR Record: 11-18
- WAS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th)
- TOR Stats: 112.4 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -6.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -275
- WAS Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 238.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSWI
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 15-15
- MIL Record: 22-8
- BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
- MIL Stats: 124.5 PPG (second in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -3.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- BKN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 240.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks
The Knicks travel to face the Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and MSG
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 19-9
- NY Record: 17-12
- OKC Stats: 121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
- NY Stats: 115.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -2.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -145
- NY Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 238.5 points
The Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns
The Suns look to pull of an away win at the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and AZFamily
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 15-13
- PHO Record: 14-15
- HOU Stats: 111.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- PHO Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -1.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 225.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers travel to face the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSOH
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 18-12
- CLE Record: 17-13
- DAL Stats: 119.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (21st)
- CLE Stats: 112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 9.4 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -190
- CLE Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 231.5 points
