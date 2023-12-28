Bismack Biyombo's Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Biyombo produced eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 116-115 win versus the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Biyombo, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 4.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.9 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 15.1 12.1 PR -- 13.2 10.6



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 3.9% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.6 per contest.

Biyombo's Grizzlies average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 110.2 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 8 2 2 0 0 1 0 5/1/2023 10 2 4 0 0 0 0 4/29/2023 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 4/6/2023 11 4 3 0 0 0 0 3/31/2023 20 9 8 1 0 3 0 1/11/2023 16 4 3 1 0 0 0 12/25/2022 15 5 3 2 0 0 0

