The bowl season slate features nine SEC matchups, with Florida State (+17) against Georgia among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 18 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida State +17 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.1 points

Florida State by 1.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Maryland +7 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins

Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 5.0 points

Maryland by 5.0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: LSU -10 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers

Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 20.8 points

LSU by 20.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 18 SEC Total Bets

Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 35.5 - Iowa vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers

Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 42.2 points

42.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Auburn vs. Maryland

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins

Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Total: 51.0 points

51.0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 18 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Alabama 12-1 (9-0 SEC) 35.1 / 18.4 401.2 / 313.3 Georgia 12-1 (8-1 SEC) 38.4 / 16.6 483.2 / 295.2 Missouri 10-2 (6-2 SEC) 34.1 / 22.3 442.1 / 347.0 Ole Miss 10-2 (6-2 SEC) 34.8 / 22.3 455.6 / 371.9 LSU 9-3 (6-2 SEC) 46.4 / 27.8 547.8 / 409.2 Tennessee 8-4 (4-4 SEC) 31.5 / 22.0 453.5 / 348.7 Texas A&M 7-5 (4-4 SEC) 34.2 / 21.3 403.8 / 295.0 Florida 5-7 (3-5 SEC) 28.4 / 27.6 408.8 / 381.8 South Carolina 5-7 (3-5 SEC) 26.0 / 26.3 363.1 / 395.6 Kentucky 7-5 (3-5 SEC) 28.6 / 24.8 334.7 / 352.4 Auburn 6-6 (3-5 SEC) 27.3 / 21.9 355.5 / 361.5 Mississippi State 5-7 (1-7 SEC) 21.8 / 26.6 328.6 / 350.6 Arkansas 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 26.6 / 27.9 326.5 / 357.2 Vanderbilt 2-10 (0-8 SEC) 22.8 / 36.2 318.6 / 454.9

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.