Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
When they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (22-10) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak. The Grizzlies have taken four games in a row.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|225.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-7)
|225.5
|-270
|+220
Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.1 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.2 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +159 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.
- The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -148 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 112.4 per contest (ninth in league).
- The teams combine to score 222.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.
Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|Nuggets
|+400
|+200
|-
