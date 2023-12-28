The Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (22-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score above 225.5 points.

Memphis has had an average of 219.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have won in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Memphis has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 14 43.8% 115.1 222.4 110.2 222.6 225.9 Grizzlies 11 37.9% 107.3 222.4 112.4 222.6 223.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .308 (4-9-0). On the road, it is .562 (9-7-0).

The Grizzlies' 107.3 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when it scores more than 110.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 13-16 4-3 12-17 Nuggets 14-18 4-6 13-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Grizzlies Nuggets 107.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 7-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-3 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.2 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 11-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-7 9-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.