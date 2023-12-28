Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Desmond Bane and others in the Denver Nuggets-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -159)

The 25.2 points Bane scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Thursday.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Thursday.

Bane averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

Bane's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Thursday over/under.

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 18.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Thursday is 2.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (21.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -135) 9.5 (Over: +108) 0.5 (Over: -175)

The 26.4 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (27.5).

He has pulled down 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game this season, 1.0 fewer than his points prop on Thursday.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.