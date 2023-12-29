Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues on Friday at Enterprise Center -- beginning at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas has recorded 13 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 2.1 shots per game and shooting 17.8%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 37 total points (1.1 per game).

With 28 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 16 assists through 32 games, Pavel Buchnevich is crucial for St. Louis' offense.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 25 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 16 assists (second).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 7-5-0 record this season, with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league). In 13 games, he has 302 saves, and has conceded 29 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, collecting 56 points in 35 games.

Mikko Rantanen has chipped in with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists).

Cale Makar's 41 points this season are via eight goals and 33 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (29th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 3.66 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 10th 32 Shots 30.6 16th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 8th 24.62% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 7th 83.47% Penalty Kill % 79.35% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.