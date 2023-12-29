The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) have a home matchup with Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, December 29. The tip is at 10:30 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

Location: Los Angeles, California

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1127.6 1070.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.9 39.6 Fantasy Rank 23 24

Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

The Grizzlies' -185 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.3 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 113.4 per contest (13th in league).

The 42.4 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 23rd in the NBA, 3.3 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents pull down.

The Grizzlies hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents.

Memphis forces 14.7 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 14.1 (23rd in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard posts 24.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, making 52.1% of shots from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.6 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).

Los Angeles pulls down 43.7 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 42.9 of its opponents.

The Clippers knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 their opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.

Los Angeles forces 13.0 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 12.4 (ninth in NBA play).

Desmond Bane vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game -4.8 7.6 Usage Percentage 30.1% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 59.0% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 7.1% 9.5% Assist Pct 27.4% 16.3%

