Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 116.6 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 112.4 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 6.1 points per game (posting 107.3 points per game, 30th in league, while conceding 113.4 per contest, 13th in NBA) and have a -185 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 223.9 points per game between them, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 225.8 combined points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

