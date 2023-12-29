The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) face the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) on December 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, two percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

This season, Memphis has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies' 107.3 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Clippers allow.

Memphis has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up 104.6 points per game at home, 4.7 fewer points than away (109.3). Defensively they concede 111.8 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (114.6).

In 2023-24 Memphis is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (111.8) than away (114.6).

The Grizzlies pick up 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (23.5) than on the road (24.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries