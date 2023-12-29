How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) face the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) on December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Clippers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Clippers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, two percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 18th.
- The Grizzlies' 107.3 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Clippers allow.
- Memphis has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies put up 104.6 points per game at home, 4.7 fewer points than away (109.3). Defensively they concede 111.8 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (114.6).
- In 2023-24 Memphis is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (111.8) than away (114.6).
- The Grizzlies pick up 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (23.5) than on the road (24.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Santi Aldama
|Questionable
|Illness
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Illness
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Hamstring
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.