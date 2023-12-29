Missouri vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cotton Bowl
The bookmakers think the Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers will be a close one, with the Buckeyes favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup.
Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|49.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|48.5
|-134
|+112
Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Missouri has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.