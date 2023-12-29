The bookmakers think the Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers will be a close one, with the Buckeyes favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Missouri Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-2.5) 49.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 48.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Missouri has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

