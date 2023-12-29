The Ohio State Buckeyes play the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl as only 1-point favorites on December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has an over/under of 49.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by allowing only 11 points per game. The offense ranks 32nd (32.8 points per game). Missouri's defense ranks 40th in the FBS with 22.3 points allowed per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by piling up 34.1 points per game.

Ohio State vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -1 -110 -110 49 -110 -110 -115 -105

Missouri Recent Performance

Offensively, the Tigers are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 469.3 yards per game (-3-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 358.3 (60th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Tigers are scoring 39 points per game (17th-best in college football), and allowing 17.3 (44th).

Missouri is 87th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (239.3 per game), and 106th in passing yards conceded (201.3).

The Tigers are 30th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (230), and -6-worst in rushing yards given up (157).

The Tigers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

Missouri has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 4-1.

In Missouri's 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

Missouri has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

Missouri has a record of when it is set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recored 3,166 passing yards, or 263.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has tossed 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 22.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 247 carries for 1,489 yards, or 124.1 per game. He's found the end zone 13 times on the ground, as well. Schrader has also chipped in with 22 catches for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has piled up 317 yards (on 76 carries) with three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 1,190 receiving yards (99.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 82 receptions on 120 targets with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put up a 639-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 71 targets.

Mookie Cooper's 34 grabs (on 44 targets) have netted him 429 yards (35.8 ypg).

Darius Robinson has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 28 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's tackle leader, has 52 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 39 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

