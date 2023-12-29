Should you bet on Nick Leddy to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

Leddy has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Leddy has zero points on the power play.

Leddy's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Leddy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:20 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:53 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:20 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:32 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:31 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

