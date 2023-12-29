When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Alexandrov stats and insights

Alexandrov is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Alexandrov has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:02 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:22 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:23 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.