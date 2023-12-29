SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jermaine Hamlin: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|276th
|70.5
|Points Scored
|71.5
|258th
|169th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|28th
|290th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|38.7
|93rd
|219th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|209th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|317th
|305th
|11.4
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|138th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.