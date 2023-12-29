SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9) meeting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macy Silvey: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofie Lowis: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Macy McGlone: 16.8 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Miah Monahan: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lalani Ellis: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charita Lewis: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
