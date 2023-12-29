The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to break a six-game road slide when they take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -8.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 10 games this season, SIU-Edwardsville and its opponents have scored more than 133.5 points.

The average point total in SIU-Edwardsville's outings this year is 141.8, 8.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville sports a 7-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-5-0 mark from Eastern Illinois.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 7 70% 72.2 143 69.5 134.3 138.8 Eastern Illinois 4 44.4% 70.8 143 64.8 134.3 138.2

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

SIU-Edwardsville compiled a 7-13-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The 72.2 points per game the Cougars put up are 7.4 more points than the Panthers allow (64.8).

When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 64.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 7-3-0 0-0 6-4-0 Eastern Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits

SIU-Edwardsville Eastern Illinois 5-0 Home Record 5-1 0-6 Away Record 0-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 87.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.7 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.8 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

