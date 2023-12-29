The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) will visit the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up 15.5 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Cougars give up to opponents (77.9).

When it scores more than 77.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-1.

The Cougars average only 2.7 more points per game (72.7) than the Panthers give up (70).

When SIU-Edwardsville puts up more than 70 points, it is 3-5.

Eastern Illinois is 3-5 when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

The Cougars are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.6%).

The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Cougars have given up.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

22 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Ava Stoller: 10 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

10 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

11.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76) Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 31 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79)

8.8 PTS, 31 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79) Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.9 FG%

