Friday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-7, 0-0 OVC) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-9, 0-0 OVC), at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Rob Martin: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braxton Stacker: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

  • AJ Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jeremiah Hernandez: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kiyron Powell: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jack Mielke: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank
306th 68.3 Points Scored 65 337th
279th 75.2 Points Allowed 71.7 201st
265th 34.6 Rebounds 38.2 115th
148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th
222nd 7 3pt Made 6.5 271st
203rd 13.2 Assists 13.1 206th
302nd 13.5 Turnovers 13.7 312th

