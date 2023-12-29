The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) face a fellow OVC squad, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-7), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game will tip off at 6:15 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 6:15 PM ET

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Jaliyah Green: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Daejah Richmond: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Amiyah Buchanan: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Kiyley Flowers: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Madison Webb: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Meredith Raley: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tori Handley: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Chloe Gannon: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

