The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southeast Missouri State -1.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points five times.

Southeast Missouri State has an average point total of 144.2 in its contests this year, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Redhawks are only 1-8-0 against the spread this season.

Southeast Missouri State (1-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 11.1% of the time, 44.5% less often than Southern Indiana (5-4-0) this season.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southeast Missouri State 5 55.6% 69.5 134.4 74.7 145.2 147.4 Southern Indiana 4 44.4% 64.9 134.4 70.5 145.2 144.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

Southeast Missouri State covered 14 times in 22 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Redhawks record 69.5 points per game, only one fewer point than the 70.5 the Screaming Eagles give up.

Southeast Missouri State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southeast Missouri State 1-8-0 0-2 4-5-0 Southern Indiana 5-4-0 5-3 3-6-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits

Southeast Missouri State Southern Indiana 4-1 Home Record 3-3 0-6 Away Record 0-7 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 1-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.1 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.