The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: Summit League Network

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, UMKC has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
  • The Kangaroos put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • UMKC is 4-1 when it scores more than 72.4 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UMKC averages 82.0 points per game. Away, it scores 64.8.
  • At home the Kangaroos are giving up 47.8 points per game, 33.4 fewer points than they are away (81.2).
  • UMKC sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.7). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (31.7%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Tabor W 80-57 Swinney Recreation Center
12/16/2023 @ Bowling Green L 79-69 Stroh Center
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 70-57 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Swinney Recreation Center
12/31/2023 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena
1/3/2024 @ Sacramento State - The Nest

