Friday's contest features the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-6) clashing at Mabee Center (on December 29) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 victory for Oral Roberts.

The Kangaroos enter this game after an 85-42 loss to Missouri on Thursday.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 76, UMKC 67

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Kangaroos defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on December 2 by a score of 62-57.

UMKC has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 156) on December 2

68-60 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on December 10

57-52 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 254) on December 14

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 326) on November 6

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 22

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Tamia Ugass: 7.6 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 48.6 FG% Dom Phillips: 9.1 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (12-for-60)

9.1 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (12-for-60) Lisa Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%

6.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG% Emani Bennett: 7.8 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (155th in college basketball) and give up 60.8 per contest (113th in college basketball).

