The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Jamar Brown: 14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Faas: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Khristion Courseault: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

  • Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK
  • Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank
240th 72.5 Points Scored 76.4 149th
139th 69.2 Points Allowed 72.9 229th
133rd 37.8 Rebounds 34.2 275th
41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st
123rd 8.2 3pt Made 10.8 8th
185th 13.5 Assists 13.0 215th
199th 12.0 Turnovers 7.9 1st

