UMKC vs. Oral Roberts December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.
UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|240th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|76.4
|149th
|139th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|229th
|133rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|34.2
|275th
|41st
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|301st
|123rd
|8.2
|3pt Made
|10.8
|8th
|185th
|13.5
|Assists
|13.0
|215th
|199th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|7.9
|1st
