UMKC vs. Oral Roberts December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMKC Kangaroos (6-5) play a fellow Summit squad, the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
