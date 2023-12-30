Blues vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - December 30
As they get ready to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) on Saturday, December 30 at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues Season Insights
- With 102 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- St. Louis' total of 113 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
- Their -11 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh's 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.