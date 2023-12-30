Having taken three in a row at home, the Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT will air this Penguins versus Blues matchup.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blues Penguins 4-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 113 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 35 14 24 38 21 28 54.2% Pavel Buchnevich 33 12 16 28 24 22 27% Jordan Kyrou 35 9 16 25 22 21 33.3% Kevin Hayes 35 9 10 19 13 23 57.9% Justin Faulk 35 2 15 17 17 19 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 89 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players