The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4), winners of three straight home games, host the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog 23 times this season, and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.

St. Louis is 4-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 39.2% chance to win.

St. Louis' games this season have had over 6 goals 19 of 35 times.

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 98 (26th) Goals 102 (24th) 89 (4th) Goals Allowed 113 (18th) 14 (26th) Power Play Goals 11 (31st) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (10th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis has a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 overall over its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, St. Louis has hit the over five times.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues' 102 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blues have given up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -11.

