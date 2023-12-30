Can we anticipate Brayden Schenn scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • Schenn has scored in five of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:31 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:27 Away L 5-2

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

