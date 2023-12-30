Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Schenn in that upcoming Blues-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

Schenn has scored a goal in a game five times this year over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schenn has a point in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 35 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schenn Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 3 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

