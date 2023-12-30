How to Watch Missouri vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.
Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Missouri is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 332nd.
- The Tigers put up 75.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 76.5 the Bears give up.
- Missouri is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.5 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.6.
- In home games, Missouri averaged 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|L 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
