The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri has put together a 3-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Central Arkansas is 6-6-1 ATS this year.

So far this year, six out of the Bears' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Missouri is 51st in the country. It is way below that, 104th, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).

Missouri has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

