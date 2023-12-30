The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes hit the field in the Cotton Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Missouri.

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 29
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)

