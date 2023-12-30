For bracketology insights around Missouri State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Missouri State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 93

Missouri State's best wins

Missouri State's best win this season came in a 90-78 victory on November 29 over the Evansville Purple Aces, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in the RPI. Against Evansville, Alston Mason led the team by compiling 19 points to go along with one rebound and seven assists.

Next best wins

69-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 56/RPI) on December 23

56-52 over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on November 19

69-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on December 9

87-69 over Abilene Christian (No. 238/RPI) on November 20

70-61 over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on November 17

Missouri State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Missouri State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

The Bears have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Bears have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Missouri State has drawn the 226th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Missouri St's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Missouri State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

