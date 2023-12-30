Will Missouri State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Missouri State's complete tournament resume.

How Missouri State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 1-0 NR NR 237

Missouri State's best wins

Against the BYU Cougars, a top 100 team in the RPI, Missouri State registered its best win of the season on December 20, a 56-55 home victory. In the win over BYU, Lacy Stokes put up a team-high 13 points. Kyrah Daniels came through with 10 points.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 106/RPI) on December 21

54-52 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 142/RPI) on December 30

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 219/RPI) on November 6

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 252/RPI) on December 1

72-65 at home over Wichita State (No. 299/RPI) on December 16

Missouri State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Bears have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Missouri State has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Missouri State faces the 170th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Missouri St has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Missouri State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Valparaiso Beacons

Missouri State Bears vs. Valparaiso Beacons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

