Saturday's game between the Missouri State Bears (6-3) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) at Great Southern Bank Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Missouri State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 30.

The Bears are coming off of a 69-68 victory against Western Kentucky in their last game on Thursday.

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 71, Northern Iowa 67

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 20, the Bears took down the BYU Cougars (No. 94 in our computer rankings) by a score of 56-55.

The Bears have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

56-55 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 20

69-68 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 127) on December 21

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 142) on December 1

72-65 at home over Wichita State (No. 235) on December 16

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 238) on November 6

Missouri State Leaders

Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.3 FG% Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 223rd in college basketball and are giving up 67.0 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball.

The Bears are putting up 68.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 58.3 points per contest.

In home games, Missouri State is ceding 9.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than away from home (72.3).

