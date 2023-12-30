Missouri vs. Central Arkansas December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (7-3) meet the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Missouri Players to Watch
- Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Noah Carter: 12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nick Honor: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tucker Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias Cato: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|197th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|70.4
|276th
|108th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|296th
|315th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|36.2
|203rd
|324th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|41st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.3
|112th
|156th
|14
|Assists
|13.9
|163rd
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|255th
