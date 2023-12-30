Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Buchnevich's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 18:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In nine of 33 games this year Buchnevich has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 16 of 33 games this year, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 33 games this year, Buchnevich has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Buchnevich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 33 Games 3 28 Points 2 12 Goals 2 16 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.