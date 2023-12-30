Can we count on Saint Louis to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Saint Louis' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Saint Louis ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 134

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis' best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 16, Saint Louis took down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (No. 67 in the RPI) by a score of 75-74. In the victory over Louisiana Tech, Gibson Jimerson put up a team-high 23 points. Bradley Ezewiro added 17 points.

Next best wins

71-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 9

79-69 over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on November 16

80-71 at home over Illinois State (No. 189/RPI) on November 11

75-63 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 339/RPI) on November 6

66-65 at home over Dartmouth (No. 345/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Billikens are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Saint Louis is playing the 72nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Billikens have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SLU has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Louis' next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Louis games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.