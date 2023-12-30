Saturday's contest features the Rhode Island Rams (8-5) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) squaring off at Chaifetz Arena (on December 30) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Rhode Island.

The Billikens enter this matchup after an 87-81 loss to Illinois State on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 71, Saint Louis 64

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

When the Billikens defeated the Missouri Tigers, the No. 84 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 93-85 on November 12, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Saint Louis has three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

The Billikens have three Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 28th-most in the country. But they also have four Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 14th-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 84) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 123) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 154) on November 15

89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 268) on December 6

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

16.6 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball while allowing 76.9 per outing to rank 340th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

The Billikens average 78.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.0 points per contest.

Saint Louis allows 71.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 81.8 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.