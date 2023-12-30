Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) face the Rhode Island Rams (6-5) in a clash of A-10 squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Peyton Kennedy: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kennedy Calhoun: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 4.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Teisha Hyman: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maye Toure: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tenin Magassa: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK
- D'yona Davis: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sophie Phillips: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.