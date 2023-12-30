2024 NCAA Bracketology: SIU-Edwardsville March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we count on SIU-Edwardsville to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How SIU-Edwardsville ranks
|Record
|OVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|223
SIU-Edwardsville's best wins
SIU-Edwardsville, in its signature win of the season, beat the Denver Pioneers 77-74 on November 16. Against Denver, Shamar Wright led the team by compiling 24 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 60-51 over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on November 17
- 78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 198/RPI) on December 6
- 67-58 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 327/RPI) on December 29
- 81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 25
SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), SIU-Edwardsville is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- SIU-Edwardsville has the 276th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Cougars have 16 games remaining this year, including 11 against teams with worse records, and five against teams with records above .500.
- SIUE's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
SIU-Edwardsville's next game
- Matchup: Little Rock Trojans vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
