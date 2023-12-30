If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of UMKC and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How UMKC ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-2 NR NR 287

UMKC's best wins

When UMKC beat the Western Illinois Leathernecks, who are ranked No. 200 in the RPI, on December 10 by a score of 68-60, it was its signature win of the year so far. With 16 points, Nariyah Simmons was the top scorer versus Western Illinois. Second on the team was Emani Bennett, with 11 points.

Next best wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 269/RPI) on December 2

57-52 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 294/RPI) on December 14

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 22

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on November 6

UMKC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Kangaroos are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Kangaroos have three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UMKC is facing the 273rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Kangaroos have 16 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UMKC's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UMKC's next game

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos vs. Portland State Vikings

UMKC Kangaroos vs. Portland State Vikings Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

