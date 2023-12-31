Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly A-10 Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
A-10 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Dayton
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Odds to Win A-10: +200
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 78-69 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win A-10: +400
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: W 97-56 vs Loyola (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. VCU
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +700
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: W 87-73 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. UMass
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win A-10: +1400
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 79-66 vs Siena
Next Game
- Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Duquesne
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Odds to Win A-10: +650
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: W 95-47 vs Cleary
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +550
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: W 62-61 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. George Mason
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Odds to Win A-10: +2000
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: W 94-69 vs N.C. A&T
Next Game
- Opponent: @ La Salle
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Richmond
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win A-10: +1800
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: W 59-38 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Davidson
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win A-10: +2500
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 72-69 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Opponent: Dayton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win A-10: +2500
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 73-35 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. George Washington
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Odds to Win A-10: +4000
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: W 69-63 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. La Salle
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: L 71-66 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win A-10: +5000
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: L 82-70 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 82-71 vs Northeastern
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
15. Fordham
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: W 87-78 vs Columbia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Washington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
