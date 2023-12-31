Chiefs vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 17
Entering this week's action, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) on Sunday, December 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
The Chiefs enter this matchup following a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their last outing.
The Bengals' last game was a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Concussion
|Probable
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Out
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Thumb
|Probable
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Smith
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Mitchell Wilcox
|TE
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs rank ninth in total offense this year (355.4 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 287.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Chiefs have the 11th-ranked offense this season (22.2 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 17.7 points allowed per game.
- The Chiefs have been surging on both offense and defense in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (253.5 passing yards per game) and second-best in passing defense (173.8 passing yards allowed per game).
- Kansas City ranks 20th in run offense (101.9 rushing yards per game) and 18th in run defense (113.5 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Chiefs have forced 16 total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 26 times (27th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -10, the second-worst in the NFL.
