The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs average just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Bengals surrender (23).

The Chiefs rack up 28 fewer yards per game (355.4), than the Bengals give up per matchup (383.4).

Kansas City rushes for 101.9 yards per game, 25.4 fewer than the 127.3 Cincinnati allows per contest.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 26 times, three more than the Bengals' takeaways (23).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (22.5) is higher than their overall average (22.2). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.7).

The Chiefs rack up 362.6 yards per game at home (7.2 more than their overall average), and concede 273.5 at home (13.8 less than overall).

In home games, Kansas City racks up 258.3 passing yards per game and concedes 149.3. That's more than it gains overall (253.5), and less than it allows (173.8).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 104.4 rushing yards per game and concede 124.3. That's more than they gain (101.9) and allow (113.5) overall.

The Chiefs convert 43.9% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and give up 33.7% at home (2.3% lower than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas L 20-14 CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

