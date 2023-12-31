Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Kings on December 31, 2023
Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|4.5 (Over: -156)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
- The 24.9 points Bane scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.
- Bane averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Sunday (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: +100)
|6.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: +100)
- The 19.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday is 1.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (21.1).
- He has collected 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -108)
|12.5 (Over: -120)
|7.5 (Over: +112)
- Sunday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 20.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 19.6.
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (12.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 7.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (7.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: +100)
|6.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: +100)
- Sunday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 30.5. That is 0.3 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
- Fox has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under (6.5).
- His 3.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
