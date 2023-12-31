The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) take the court against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5) on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in OVC action.

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles' 68.5 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 76.6 the Lions allow.

Southern Indiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.6 points.

Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Lions record 67.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.2 the Screaming Eagles allow.

Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Southern Indiana has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

The Lions shoot 39.5% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles allow defensively.

The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.1% from the field, 6.1% lower than the Lions allow.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Makayla Wallace: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Alyssa Nielsen: 6.3 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Mary McGrath: 4.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

