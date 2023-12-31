How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) will visit the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) after losing eight consecutive road games. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- Lindenwood is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 324th.
- The Lions record 67.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 72.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.
- Lindenwood is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Lindenwood has fared better at home this season, averaging 75.6 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Lions are ceding 63 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.7).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Lindenwood has performed worse at home this year, making 4.2 threes per game with a 24.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game and a 25% percentage on the road.
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 73-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 79-57
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/22/2023
|Rockford
|W 81-54
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/31/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
