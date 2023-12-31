The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) will visit the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) after losing eight consecutive road games. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

Lindenwood is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 324th.

The Lions record 67.5 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 72.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.

Lindenwood is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Lindenwood has fared better at home this season, averaging 75.6 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Lions are ceding 63 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.7).

In terms of three-point shooting, Lindenwood has performed worse at home this year, making 4.2 threes per game with a 24.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 per game and a 25% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule